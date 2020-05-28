Notizie positive per coloro che possiedono il buon e caro OnePlus 5 e il fratello 5T: nel corso delle ultime ore è disponibile l'update ad OxygenOS 10, basato sulla nuova piattaforma operativa Android 10 di Google.
Entrando nello specifico, il firmware nuovo è stato rilasciato in versione stabile. Il peso complessivo è di 1,8GB.
Qui sotto è visibile il changelog ufficiale con tutte le novità dell'aggiornamento:
- System
Upgraded to Android 10
Brand new UI design
Enhanced location permissions for privacy
New customization feature in the Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
Game Space
New Game Space feature now add all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
Message
Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)
Full Screen Gestures
Removed back gesture from the bottom of the screen
Added back gesture on left and right side of the phone
Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
Camera
Electronic image stabilization currently under optimization and will be pushed in later stabler versions. Please stay tuned.
Quanti di voi hanno già ricevuto questo nuovo update?